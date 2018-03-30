CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Wyoming County Man Arrested For Domestic Assault
By Tyler BarkerMar 30, 2018, 18:04 pm
10
MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – The Mullens Police Department arrested a man for domestic assault.
Marc F Scott, of Alpoca, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and brandishing a deadly weapon from an incident that occurrence at a Little General Store parking lot.
Scott was arrested a few weeks ago during an incident with a ball bat in Alpoca.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.