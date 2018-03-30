Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Man Arrested For Domestic Assault

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 30, 2018, 18:04 pm

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – The Mullens Police Department arrested a man for domestic assault.

Marc F Scott, of Alpoca, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and brandishing a deadly weapon from an incident that occurrence at a Little General Store parking lot.

Scott was arrested a few weeks ago during an incident with a ball bat in Alpoca.

