Wyoming County Man Arrested After Sexually Abusing Two Juveniles

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Wyoming County man has been arrested after sexually assaulting two female juveniles.

On April 27, 2019, officers arrived to a residence in Clear Fork. The mother of the victims advised the officer that her and two daughters were at a residence to assist on some mechanic work. The defendant, Landon Kennedy, was at the residence as well and was left alone with the two victims.

Once their mother returned , she noticed her daughters were acting strange and could not get an answer as to why. Eventually, one of the victims told her mother that Kennedy had touched them inappropriately and exposed himself. Kennedy had threatened the girls if they told anyone what had happened.

Kennedy has been charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $20,000 cash only bond.