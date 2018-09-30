Wyoming County Man Arrested After Police Find Seven Dogs With Sores, No Food Or Water

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail facing animal cruelty charges after police find seven dogs with sores, no food and water.

Police say, they received a call of a deceased dog still tied to a chain at a home on Florence Street. When police arrived they found seven dogs total, four of them chained and the other three running loose. There was no food or water for any of the dogs.

The four dogs chained had sores on their necks and no shelter. All seven dogs were removed and taken to the pound.

Joshua Harris was suppose to watch the dogs because the homeowner was ill and in the hospital.

Harris is charged with cruelty to animals and is currently out on bond.