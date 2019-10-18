Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County man allegedly attacks his father, crushing his ribs

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2019, 14:23 pm

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after maliciously wounding his father, breaking his ribs.

According to court documents, on Friday, September 27, 2019, a man contacted police to tell that Michael Kennedy had beaten this father, who was in the hospital for broken ribs.  According to the victim, Michael Kennedy became enraged, grabbed him, threw him on the floor and then began to jump on his chest with his knees. Michael told his father that he would kill him. The victim stated he could feel his bones breaking in his chest.  He told police that his son was a drug addict.

Medical reports revealed that the victim was treated for four broken ribs.

Micahel Kennedy is charged with malicious wounding and is in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 bond.

Tyler Barker

