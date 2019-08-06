Wyoming County Leads in New Business Growth for July 2019

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) — Wyoming County led in new business growth percentage for July 2019 with a total of nine new businesses registering to operate in the county, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

That equates to a 2.03 percent growth for Wyoming County. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Lincoln, Jefferson, Morgan and Jackson counties also had notable growth in the month of July.

“West Virginia is continuing to see an increase in new businesses from one month to the next,” Warner said.  “This is positive news and important to the growth of our economy.”

The number of business entities in Wyoming County grew from 443 to 452, with Lincoln County business entities increasing from 235 to 239. Morgan County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 538 to 546 and Jackson County went from 815 to 827 for the month of July.

Statewide, West Virginia saw a 13.16 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. The growth in that 12-month period was led by Summers County with 15.86 percent growth.

To review the county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

