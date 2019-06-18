Wyoming County EDA Gears Up For Visit Wyoming County Days This Weekend

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority is gearing up for Visit Wyoming County Days this weekend.

Visit Wyoming County Days is a three-day festival taking place throughout the county. This year, there will be free helicopter rides over the Coalfields Expressway, kayak races, hayrides and much more. The idea is that it will attract more people to the hidden gems of Wyoming County.

“It’s something to showcase what we have here. It’s something that hopefully will bring folks in. We want people to come and stay here in Wyoming County while they’re here,” Wyoming County EDA Executive Director Christy Laxton said. “And it’s something that we want people here in Wyoming County to appreciate what we have and we want people who are not from here to appreciate what we have as well.”

Visit Wyoming County days will kick off on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with a Sprint Open House at the Cook Parkway in Oceana. You can check out the Visit Wyoming County page for more details and events.