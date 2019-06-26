Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Deputies Searching For Shooting Suspect

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 26, 2019, 10:27 am

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Wyoming County Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect.

Details are limited, but dispatchers said the shooting occurred this morning around 9 am. The suspect is believed to be in the McDowell or Mercer county area.

