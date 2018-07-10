Wyoming County Deputies Arrest A Georgia Man For Meth

LYNCO, WV (WOAY) – A man from Georgia is in jail after Wyoming County Deputies find meth and cash during a traffic stop.

James Ronald Scott, 50, of Abington Walk, Georgia, was pulled over for a possible DUI driver in Lynco, WV. Deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle was conducted, a large amount of cash and meth were recovered.

Scott is facing charges of DUI, possession with intent to deliver, and transport a controlled substance into State. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail