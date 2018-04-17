Wyoming County Announces Road Closures

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Beginning Sunday April 22nd, AEP’s contractor will be moving transmission equipment to the transmission station on Rt 971 in Clear Fork. This move will occur only on Sundays for the next four (4) Sundays in a row (April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13).

This equipment will enter Wyoming County on Rt. 10 from the Logan County line. This equipment is approximately 24′ wide and will require both lanes of traffic to be safely transported to the site. Due to the size of this equipment, it will be necessary for the road to be closed in increments. The equipment will be sufficiently escorted by both law enforcement and civilian escorts. There will be digital road signs along the route alerting traffic of the move. Several escorts will be placed well in advance in conspicuous and adequate places to assure traffic is placed out of the path of the equipment. The move will affect travel on Rt 10 into Oceana from Cyclone and Rt 971 from Oceana to the AEP transmission station in Clear Fork.

While necessary, this move is going to cause great inconvenience for local residents in the Cyclone, Oceana, Lynco, and Clear Fork areas. It could also affect those traveling to and from church for the next four (4) Sundays.

Listed below are the dates and times that the traffic will be affected in Wyoming County:

Sunday, April 22, April 29th, May 6th and May 13th:

-Traveling WV 10 from Man to Oceana (Tudor’s Biscuit World) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 12:15 PM. (2 loads)

-Traveling WV 971 from Oceana (Tudor’s Biscuit World) to AEP substation just past Westside High School between the hours of 1:30 PM and 3:00 PM for load #1 and between 4:30 PM and 6:00 PM for load #2.

This sequence will be repeated the following four (4) weekends for a total of seven (7) loads.

