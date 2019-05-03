FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- World War II weekend will make its inaugural debut this weekend in Fayetteville.

“Saturday May 4th we’re having a living history veterans recognition day here in Fayetteville, West Virginia. It’s going to happen rain or shine. The goal is to have a parade through town and end up here at the courthouse with a stage, live music, a 1940s fashion show” said Cindy Kappler the organizer for World War II weekend.

And trust me you don’t want to miss out on the parade.

“Well in the parade we are going to have some military vehicles along with some old cars like we have a 39 and 37. 1939 and 1937 cars, we have all of our windows decorated so the goal is once the parade finishes in town you’ll feel like you’re in the 1940s America. We are gonna park all these vehicles on the street so you can come up and take a closer look at them” said Cindy.

There will be a special guest at the parade.

“We have Woody Williams coming. Woody Williams is one of the last 4 medal of honors recipients from WWII who is living. He is a West Virginia resident and I believe is he only marine Medal of Honor recipient left. He’s going to be here on Saturday to welcome all the world war II veterans who are going to be attending” said Chris Kappler the owner of Wild Blue Adventure.

There is more going during this event.

“We have the veterans recognition, the new river community chorus is going to sing and do a patriotic performance for us. We’re going to have an FDR reenactor and Elenor Roosevelt are going to come and give us a speech. We have a swing band, the new river jazz band is going to play swing music for us” said Cindy.

If you’re into classics whether it’s the fashion or just the cars. This the one event you don’t want to be absent for. And the best part is you can get here in just one tank of gas