WVVA News Loses Colleague In Tragic Motorcycle Accident In Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 24, 2019, 15:36 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Fayette County.

At approximately 5:30 PM on Tuesday, the Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a motorcycle accident on Stanaford Road (WV Route 41) in the area of Babcock State Park. Responders found a motorcycle that had run off of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The operator was medically transported but later died as a result of his injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle, Keith Von Scio of the Beckley area, was the only occupant, and there were no other vehicles involved.

Von Scio was an account executive at WVVA news in Bluefield, WV, for 19 years.

Von Scio is survived by his wife Diane and sons Christopher and Nicholas.

Funeral services have not been announced at this time.

“The WOAY-TV family is saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Mr. Keith Von Scio.  We wish to express our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at WVVA-TV.  Keith has been a part of the broadcasting community for many years, and will be greatly missed by those who had the opportunity to know and work with him.” – WOAY-TV – Thomas Broadcasting Family

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

