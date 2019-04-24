WVVA News Loses Colleague In Tragic Motorcycle Accident In Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Fayette County.

At approximately 5:30 PM on Tuesday, the Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a motorcycle accident on Stanaford Road (WV Route 41) in the area of Babcock State Park. Responders found a motorcycle that had run off of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The operator was medically transported but later died as a result of his injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle, Keith Von Scio of the Beckley area, was the only occupant, and there were no other vehicles involved.

Von Scio was an account executive at WVVA news in Bluefield, WV, for 19 years.

Von Scio is survived by his wife Diane and sons Christopher and Nicholas.

Funeral services have not been announced at this time.

“The WOAY-TV family is saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Mr. Keith Von Scio. We wish to express our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at WVVA-TV. Keith has been a part of the broadcasting community for many years, and will be greatly missed by those who had the opportunity to know and work with him.” – WOAY-TV – Thomas Broadcasting Family