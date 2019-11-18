WVU Women’s Basketball Plays in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The college basketball season is here. The West Virginia women’s team took on Radford at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Sunday.

The Mountaineers defeated the Highlanders 74-37 to improve to 3-0 this season. Kysre Gondrezick led WVU in points with 22 on the day.

Radford’s leading scorer, Sydney Nunley, returned to southern West Virginia for the game. Nunley, a 2015 graduate of Greenbrier East High School, had 12 points on Sunday and said she was happy to play in a familiar setting.

Check out our highlights from Sunday’s game and hear from Nunley in the post-game press conference.