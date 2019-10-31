WVU Women Receiving Votes in AP Poll

BREAKING NEWS
Oct 30, 2019

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball received 71 votes Wednesday in the Associated Press preseason poll, just missing out on the top 25.

The Mountaineer women were picked to finish third in the Big 12 two weeks ago in the league preseason poll; the conference has two top 25 teams in #2 Baylor and #15 Texas. Iowa State and Kansas State also received votes in the AP poll.

WVU was represented on the Big 12’s Preseason All-Conference Team by senior Tynice Martin, while Kari Niblack and Madisen Smith were both named Honorable Mention.

West Virginia won an exhibition game over Salem 91-40 on Tuesday; their season opener is November 7 against St. Francis. The Mountaineers will be in Beckley November 17 to host Radford.

