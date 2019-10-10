Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News Sports WVU Women Picked Third in Preseason Poll
SportsSports NewsWVU

WVU Women Picked Third in Preseason Poll

Matt DigbyBy Oct 10, 2019, 17:04 pm

33
0

WOAY – The Big 12 women’s basketball preseason poll was released Thursday, with West Virginia picked to finish third in the league.

The Mountaineers received 66 votes from the league’s coaches, finishing behind Baylor and Texas, who received the conference’s first-place votes; coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams.

WVU had three players mentioned in the preseason honors earlier this week. Senior guard Tynice Martin was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team; she averaged 18 points and 5.8 rebounds a game in 2018-19. Kari Niblack and Madisen Smith were both named honorable mention.

West Virginia women’s basketball opens their season November 7 against St. Francis. They will be in Southern West Virginia November 17 when they play Radford at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Previous PostBeckley Fire Dept. Teaches Fire Safety to Stratton Elementary Students
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X