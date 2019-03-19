WVU Women in WNIT for Second Straight Year

WOAY – For the second straight year, West Virginia women’s basketball will take in the Postseason Women’s NIT. The Mountaineers will host Rider in the opening round Thursday in Morgantown.

Mike Carey’s team made it to the semifinals of last year’s competition before a home loss to Virginia Tech; they were the runner-up to UCLA in 2015.

West Virginia will enter this matchup with a 20-10 overall record, going 11-7 in the Big 12. They were regarded as one of several teams on the NCAA bubble entering the Big 12 Tournament, but lost in the quarterfinals to Kansas State.

Rider, meanwhile is 19-12, going 14-4 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, finishing second behind Quinnipiac.

Marshall women’s basketball is also making a postseason appearance; the Thundering Herd women will visit Davidson Wednesday night in the first of the Women’s Basketball Invitational. It is Marshall’s second appearance in this tournament.