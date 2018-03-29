WVU Women Fall in WNIT Semifinals

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – West Virginia women’s basketball saw its season come to an end Wednesday, after a 64-61 loss to Virginia Tech in the WNIT semifinals. The Hokies advance to Saturday’s championship game at Indiana.

WVU struggled with shooting in the first half, trailing 33-25 at intermission. They would gain momentum early in the second half, taking the lead into the final minute of regulation, before a Taylor Emery three-pointer put the Hokies ahead 63-61 with less than 20 seconds to play.

In her final collegiate game, senior Teana Muldrow led the Mountaineers with 20 points. Fellow seniors Kristina King (seven points, 12 rebounds) and Chania Ray (nine points, nine rebounds) also contributed on the night, while Emery led Virginia Tech with 23 points.

West Virginia finishes the season 25-12, their fifth straight season with at least 20 wins.

