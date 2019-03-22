Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU Women Cruise in WNIT Opener

Matt DigbyBy Mar 22, 2019, 00:10 am

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – Check out highlights from West Virginia’s 83-43 win over Rider in the first round of the 2019 Women’s National Invitation Tournament!

Naomi Davenport (23 points, 15 rebounds) and Kari Niblack (20 points, 13 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles for the Mountaineers, while Tynice Martin also contributed 23 points. Stella Johnson was Rider’s leading scorer with 18.

West Virginia will host the second-round matchup Sunday against the winner of Old Dominion-Villanova; that game is Friday evening.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

