WVU-Virginia Tech Moved to Sept. 3rd

WOAY – The season opener between West Virginia & Virginia Tech has been moved to Sunday, September 3rd. It will kick off from FedEx Field in Washington, DC at 7:30 PM and air nationally on ABC.
This will be the first meeting between these two schools on the gridiron since 2005 – Virginia Tech won 34-17 in Morgantown. West Virginia’s last win in the rivalry was in 2003 (28-7).
Both schools are coming off 10-win seasons in 2016; the Mountaineers went 10-3, losing to Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Virginia Tech went 10-4 under first-year head coach Justin Fuente, overcoming a first-half deficit to beat Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.
West Virginia leads the all-time series 28-22-1, with the one tie coming in 1966.