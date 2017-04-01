WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports WVU-Virginia Tech Moved to Sept. 3rd
SportsSports NewsVirginia TechWVU

WVU-Virginia Tech Moved to Sept. 3rd

Matt DigbyBy Apr 01, 2017, 00:33 am

618
0
Advertisement

WOAY – The season opener between West Virginia & Virginia Tech has been moved to Sunday, September 3rd. It will kick off from FedEx Field in Washington, DC at 7:30 PM and air nationally on ABC.

This will be the first meeting between these two schools on the gridiron since 2005 – Virginia Tech won 34-17 in Morgantown. West Virginia’s last win in the rivalry was in 2003 (28-7).

Both schools are coming off 10-win seasons in 2016; the Mountaineers went 10-3, losing to Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Virginia Tech went 10-4 under first-year head coach Justin Fuente, overcoming a first-half deficit to beat Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 28-22-1, with the one tie coming in 1966.

Comments

comments

Previous PostThe Fourth Annual Empty Bowls Event!
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives