WVU Upsets Oklahoma in Big 12 Tournament

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball is headed to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals after a 72-71 opening-round win over Oklahoma Wednesday in Kansas City.

The Mountaineers overcame a two-point deficit at halftime to lead for much of the second half. Lamont West led WVU with 15 points, while Jermaine Haley recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. West Virginia faces Texas Tech Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Marshall men’s basketball also won on Wednesday, 82-65 over Rice in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament. Jon Elmore led all scorers with 32 points, including six three-pointers. The Thundering Herd will play Southern Miss in the quarterfinals Thursday.

College Basketball Scoreboard from Wednesday

MEN

West Virginia 72, Oklahoma 71

Marshall 82, Rice 65

Bluefield College 77, Grace College 74

WOMEN

UTEP 64, Marshall 56 (2OT)

Grace College 88, Bluefield College 52