Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports WVU to Play in Myrtle Beach Invitational
SportsSports NewsWVU

WVU to Play in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Matt DigbyBy Apr 11, 2018, 22:53 pm

10
0

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will take part in the first Myrtle Beach Invitational, to be played this November on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

The Mountaineers will be one of eight teams headed to South Carolina November 15-18. Two others recently made a postseason, with Cal State Fullerton also qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, while Western Kentucky reached the NIT semifinals.

WVU went 3-0 at the AdvoCare Invitational this past season, defeating Marist, UCF, and Missouri in Orlando, Florida. The Golden Knights are also scheduled to play in Myrtle Beach next November.

Comments

comments

Previous PostOjeda Visits Voters in Fayette County
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: