WVU to Play in Myrtle Beach Invitational

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will take part in the first Myrtle Beach Invitational, to be played this November on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

The Mountaineers will be one of eight teams headed to South Carolina November 15-18. Two others recently made a postseason, with Cal State Fullerton also qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, while Western Kentucky reached the NIT semifinals.

WVU went 3-0 at the AdvoCare Invitational this past season, defeating Marist, UCF, and Missouri in Orlando, Florida. The Golden Knights are also scheduled to play in Myrtle Beach next November.

