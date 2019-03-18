WVU to Host CBI First Round Matchup

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball has accepted an invitation to play in the 2019 Roman College Basketball Invitational. The Mountaineers will host Grand Canyon in the first round Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

This is WVU’s first appearance in the CBI; they have previously appeared in the NCAA Tournament 29 times and the NIT 16 times.

Grand Canyon is currently 20-13 after a season in which they finished third in the Western Athletic Conference. They reached the WAC Tournament championship game before losing to New Mexico State.

16 teams make up the full field for the College Basketball Invitational, which started in 2008. The winner of WVU-Grand Canyon will face Howard or Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals.

In addition, Marshall learned it will host IUPUI in the first round of the CIT on Tuesday in Huntington.