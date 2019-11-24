WVU Tech’s First Loss of 2019 Comes in the First Round of the NAIA Playoffs

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Timing is everything. Despite going unbeaten in the first 19 games of the season, the WVU Tech men’s soccer team lost 2-1 in the opening round of the NAIA National Championship.

Madonna University (Michigan) came to Paul Cline Memorial Stadium on Saturday and started and ended the game strong. Madonna’s Yuri Farkas Guglielmi scored both of Madonna’s goals. The first broke the scoreless tie in the 17th minute, while the game-winner came in the 57th minute.

The Golden Bears end the year 17-1-2.