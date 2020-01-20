WVU Tech students spends Martin Luther King Jr. Day giving back to the community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As a way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. day, over 200 students took time out of their day to give back to the community on January 20, 2020.

“We’ll be serving at different places throughout the community. We will be painting, cleaning, making different crafts and doing some direct service. At one of the sites, we will be painting inspirational messages on bathroom stalls,” said Service and Outreach Coordinator Laura Lucas.

Make it a day on, not a day was the slogan of the day. Senior Brent Daniels was one of roughly 250 students who took time out of their day to give back to the community.

“I’m from Mt. Hope originally so to have teammates from everywhere coming here. They may not be used to this weather and for them to come out and participate and for us to have a 300 plus turnout is just unbelievable,” said Senior Brent Daniels.

Over a hundred students more participated compared to last year.