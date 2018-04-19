WVU Tech Students Show Best Work During Design Expo

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – Engineering students at WVU Tech had the opportunity to show off their best work during their Design Expo.

Students had the chance to create a special project pertaining to their field from chemical to mechanical.

The event was open to the public as students wanted visitors to first-hand be able to explore all the possibilities of engineering.

“STEM fields are so important in solving some of the worlds most complex problems STEM is one of those career path that encourage problem-solving how to look at the world critically and make decisions.” Senior Chemical Engineer Joseph Kinyoun said.

The engineering students at WVU Tech would like to thank all those who attended the expo.

