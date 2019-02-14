WVU Tech Splits Doubleheader With Bluefield State

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s basketball doubleheader between WVU Tech & Bluefield State!

The Lady Golden Bears led by double digits for much of their game with the Lady Blues, but Bluefield State rallied to win 73-72, with PikeView alumna Lyndsay Hatfield scoring the winning basket with under 10 seconds to play. She and Dani Janutolo (formerly of Bluefield & Tazewell) each had 20 points, while Wyoming East grad Kara Sandy contributed 14 points. WVU Tech had four players reach double figures, led by 17 from Laura Requena.

The Golden Bear men established early momentum in their matchup with the Big Blues, scoring 11 unanswered points in the opening minutes of their 103-71 win. Elisha Boone led all scorers with 17 points, reaching the 1,000 career point milestone. Korey Williams led Bluefield State with 13 points and seven assists.

WVU Tech men’s basketball hosts Appalachian Bible College Thursday, with the Golden Bears’ final league doubleheader coming Saturday against Rio Grande. Both Bluefield State teams host Salem International Saturday, with the men’s team closing their regular season February 23 against Piedmont International.