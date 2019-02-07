BREAKING NEWS
WVU Tech professor uses traffic technology to make campus and Beckley safer

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 07, 2019, 16:24 pm

BECKLEY (WOAY)- The next time you drive through Beckley, you may see a couple of guys working hard near an intersection.

Chances are it’s Doctor Amr Mohammed and his WVU Tech civil engineering students,  setting up a “Traffic Data collector” to make the campus and the city safer.
NewsWatch got a crash course on Traffic Engineering. First Mohammed and one of his students have to set up the gadget near a utility pole
Then he’ll connect it to the pole.
The class leaves the data collector by the pole all day and then study the data, trying to find ways to make Beckley and WVU Tech’s campus safer
Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report!
Tyler Barker

