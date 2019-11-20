WVU Tech Men’s Basketball Wins by 44 Points in Home Opener

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The WVU Tech men’s basketball team scored 63 points in the second half to defeat Wilbercross 101-57 on Tuesday night at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

Despite leading by 12 points at halftime, and never trailing in the game, WVU Tech’s first-year head coach James Long, knew his Golden Bears had even more potential in them.

WVU Tech’s ability to shoot three-pointers made a huge difference against Wilbercross. The Golden Bears shot 10-16 beyond the arc in the second half, compared to the Bulldogs’ 2-9. WVU Tech’s Andreas Jonsson hit 5-8 three-pointers and finished the night with 17 points. That tied him with Tamon Scruggs and Junior Arrey for the most points by a Golden Bear in the game.

Watch our highlights from Tuesday’s game and hear from Long post-game.