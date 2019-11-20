Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU Tech Men’s Basketball Wins by 44 Points in Home Opener

Kyle LevasseurBy Nov 20, 2019, 00:18 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The WVU Tech men’s basketball team scored 63 points in the second half to defeat Wilbercross 101-57 on Tuesday night at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

Despite leading by 12 points at halftime, and never trailing in the game, WVU Tech’s first-year head coach James Long, knew his Golden Bears had even more potential in them.

WVU Tech’s ability to shoot three-pointers made a huge difference against Wilbercross. The Golden Bears shot 10-16 beyond the arc in the second half, compared to the Bulldogs’ 2-9. WVU Tech’s Andreas Jonsson hit 5-8 three-pointers and finished the night with 17 points. That tied him with Tamon Scruggs and Junior Arrey for the most points by a Golden Bear in the game.

Watch our highlights from Tuesday’s game and hear from Long post-game.

 

 

Kyle Levasseur

Kyle Levasseur is the weekend sports anchor at WOAY-TV. He is originally from New Canaan, CT where he fell in love with television. Kyle was the Station Manager of his high school’s TV Broadcasting class. He commentated high school football games and filmed the other high school sports when he wasn’t playing baseball. Kyle graduated from Quinnipiac University in May 2019 with a degree in journalism. While at Quinnipiac, Kyle reported, produced and worked his way up to President of the student-run TV station, Q30. Kyle won a College Media Association award for Best Sportscast as a producer for the show Sports Paws. He also covered the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team on it’s run to the NCAA National Championship game. Also during college, Kyle interned with NBC New York and was able to interview players at the NBA Draft. Other than work, Kyle loves his friends and family, eating at Chick-fil-A and binge-watching The Office, Survivor, and Game of Thrones. He’s excited to cover the great local sports in West Virginia and the amazing people that live there!

