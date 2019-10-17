WVU Tech Men Picked 4th in RSC Preseason Poll

WOAY – The River States Conference released its preseason men’s basketball poll Wednesday, with WVU Tech picked to finish fourth in the league in 2019-20.

The Golden Bears won both the regular season and tournament titles last season, advancing to the second round of the NAIA Division II National Tournament. They will be in their first year under James Long, who was introduced as head coach in July. Junior guard Junior Arrey was the lone Golden Bear named to the league’s preseason team.

Earlier in the week, WVU Tech women’s basketball was picked first both in the RSC East Division, and the conference as a whole. Like the men, the Lady Golden Bears won both the regular season and tournament championships; they had two players – Brittney Justice and Laura Requena – named to the preseason team.

WVU Tech women open the season October 25 at College of Coastal Georgia, while the men begin play one week later with two games at the Shawnee State Classic in Portsmouth, Ohio.