Check out the highlights from today’s doubleheader!

Women’s Basketball:

WVU Tech 91

IU Kokomo 78

Men’s Basketball:

WVU Tech 94

Asbury 76

Both teams are in action Tuesday at the Beckley Raleigh Convention Center for the River States Conference Championship Games. The Women will host Alice Lloyd at 5:30. The Men will host IU Kokomo Tuesday at 7:30.