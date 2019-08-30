Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU Tech Hosts College Colors Day

Charistin ClarkBy Aug 30, 2019, 16:59 pm

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- WVU Tech held their college colors day today in Downtown Beckley.

The celebration was hosted in conjunction with Beckley’s Friday in the Park event and provided a fun, family-friendly atmosphere while getting the community involved. The community was invited to wear gold and blue gear to help kick off another school year at WVU Tech.

“It gives an opportunity for your local and regional schools to have a day of spirit and you wear those colors to support whatever team you cheer for. Obviously we hope it’s WVU Tech for the folks here in Beckley, but it’s something fun for us to do. We try to integrate ourselves into the Beckley community a little bit,” said the Athletic Director at WVU Tech, Kenny Howell.

The celebration included giveaways, a meet and greet with some of their athletes and coaches, and a photo booth.

Charistin Clark

