WVU Tech Honored In RSC Postseason Awards

WOAY – The River States Conference announced the 2018-19 basketball awards Tuesday, with WVU Tech senior Elisha Boone being named the Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

The Brooklyn, New York native was recording an average of 19.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, and is joined on the First Team by Golden Bear teammate Brandon Shingles. Thomas Collins was selected to the Second Team, while Cole Schoolcraft was named the Golden Bears’ Champions of Character.

WVU Tech’s two head coaches, Bob Williams and Anna Kowalska, were both named RSC Coach of the Year after leading the Golden Bears to conference titles in the regular season. The women’s basketball team was also honored in the end-of-season awards, with Savannah Shamblin and Brittney Justice both selected to the First Team. Laura Requena was selected to the Second Team, while Whittney Justice was named a Champion of Character.

WVU Tech opens conference tournament play Wednesday in Beckley, with the women facing Midway while the men will host Brescia.