    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News WVU Tech Forensic Summer Camp Still Has Openings
    Local NewsNewsWatchTop StoriesUncategorized

    WVU Tech Forensic Summer Camp Still Has Openings

    Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 24, 2017, 12:58 pm

    353
    2
    Advertisement

    There are just a handful of slots left for students hoping to participate in WVU Tech’s Forensic investigation summer camp for middle and high school students in Beckley.

    The camp is for students in grades 6-12.

    There are seven spaces left for the first camp, which runs June 12-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
    And three spaces are left in the second session, which runs June 29-June 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

    Andrew Wheeler, an Associate Professor at WVU Tech, says, “Students will come during the day, and learn about blood splatter, crime scenes, death investigations and stuff like that.”

    For prices or to register, visit www.wvutech.edu/forensic-camp/

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostFlight Attendant Under Investigation For Altercation With Passenger
    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives