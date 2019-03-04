WVU Tech Basketball Teams off to National Tournament

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Tech Men’s and Women’s basketball teams will be heading to the NAIA D-II National Tournament this week for their first-round games.

The men’s team finished their year 29-4 and won the Riverstates Conference tournament and regular season title and are the third overall seed in the tournament. They are set to take on the eighth-seeded College of Ozarks Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

The women’s team finished their year 24-9 and won the River States Conference tournament and regular season title as well, but are the seventh seed and will take on second-seeded Indiana Tech in Sioux City, Iowa Wednesday.

Listen to both head coaches and men’s guard Elisah Boone talk about the upcoming games.