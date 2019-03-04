Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports WVU Tech Basketball Teams off to National Tournament
SportsSports News

WVU Tech Basketball Teams off to National Tournament

Nolan KnightBy Mar 04, 2019, 00:22 am

20
0

Beckley, WV  (WOAY) – The West Virginia Tech Men’s and Women’s basketball teams will be heading to the NAIA D-II National Tournament this week for their first-round games.

The men’s team finished their year 29-4 and won the Riverstates Conference tournament and regular season title and are the third overall seed in the tournament. They are set to take on the eighth-seeded College of Ozarks Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

The women’s team finished their year 24-9 and won the River States Conference tournament and regular season title as well, but are the seventh seed and will take on second-seeded Indiana Tech in Sioux City, Iowa Wednesday.

Listen to both head coaches and men’s guard Elisah Boone talk about the upcoming games.

Nolan Knight

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X