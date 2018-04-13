WVU Tech Baseball Falls to IU Kokomo

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Golden bears are hosting a 3-game series with Indiana University Kokomo this weekend at Epling Stadium. WVU Tech lost their doubleheader with the Cougars 7-5 and 12-5. The Golden Bears fall to 13-27 overall in their season and will face the Cougars one more time tomorrow morning at at 10:00 a.m

