Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Golden bears are hosting a 3-game series with Indiana University Kokomo this weekend at Epling Stadium. WVU Tech lost their doubleheader with the Cougars 7-5 and 12-5. The Golden Bears fall to 13-27 overall in their season and will face the Cougars one more time tomorrow morning at at 10:00 a.m
WVU Tech Baseball Falls to IU Kokomo
By Paloma Villicana Apr 13, 2018
Paloma Villicana
