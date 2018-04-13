Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports WVU Tech Baseball Falls to IU Kokomo
SportsSports News

WVU Tech Baseball Falls to IU Kokomo

Paloma VillicanaBy Apr 13, 2018, 21:28 pm

13
0

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Golden bears are hosting a 3-game series with Indiana University Kokomo this weekend at Epling Stadium. WVU Tech lost their doubleheader with the Cougars 7-5 and 12-5. The Golden Bears fall to 13-27 overall in their season and will face the Cougars one more time tomorrow morning at at 10:00 a.m

Comments

comments

Previous PostAshley Fridley Signs With Glenville State
Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: