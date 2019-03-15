WVU Stuns Texas Tech in Big 12 Quarterfinals

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball is in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals after a 79-74 upset win over Texas Tech Thursday in Kansas City.

The teams traded the lead in the opening minutes, before West Virginia went on a run and established a lead as big as 28-11. The Mountaineers went into halftime up 38-29, holding onto the lead for the entire second half.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. led all scorers with 28 points, while Jordan McCabe had 13 points and eight assists. West Virginia will face Kansas in the semifinals Friday night; the Mountaineers and Jayhawks split their regular-season meetings.

In the Conference USA Tournament, Marshall’s run came to an end after an 82-73 quarterfinal loss to Southern Miss. Jannson Williams led the Thundering Herd with 22 points.