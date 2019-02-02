Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU: Students threw bottles at officers during snow day

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 02, 2019, 09:14 am

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University officials students threw glass bottles at officers during what had started as a “playful time in the snow.”

News outlets report that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a public disturbance involving hundreds of students Friday afternoon in Morgantown near the school’s campus.

In a statement, university officials said students ignored officers’ orders to disperse and some people began throwing debris, including bottles, at officers.

Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston tells the Dominion Post that no students were arrested or touched.

University officials say they will review videos to determine if charges should be filed against any students.

The school has been closed since Wednesday afternoon due to snow and frigid temperatures.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

