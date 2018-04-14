FeaturedNewsWatchState
WVU Student Dies After Fall From Apartment Balcony
By Daniella HankeyApr 14, 2018, 14:52 pm
MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY)- Twenty-two year old WVU student, Colton Hodge has died after he fell from a balcony at a Forrest Avenue Apartment.
Hodge was rushed to Ruby Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he underwent emergency surgery and remained in critical condition until Friday when he passed.
Hodge came to WVU from Falls Church V.A. and was a third-year student majoring in Exercise Physiology.
Counseling services are being provided to students through the Carruth Center.
A bell-ringing service will be held in his honor at a later date.
