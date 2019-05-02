WVU Student Arrested After Threatening To Carry Out A Shooting Spree

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – A West Virginia University student has been arrested, charged with making terroristic threats.

Acting on a tip, University Police arrested Cheickna Kagnassy, a 21-year-old freshman pre-business major from Columbia, Maryland, at his residence in Vandalia Hall Wednesday evening, Deputy Chief Phil Scott said.

Scott said a concerned citizen notified police that Kagnassy had spoken of carrying out a “shooting spree,” then committing suicide. He said no weapons were found at Kagnassy’s residence.

Kagnassy was taken to North Central Regional Jail for arraignment, with bond set at $75,000. He is not to be on WVU property if he is released, Scott said.

“Our number one concern is always the safety of the University community and this provides an example of the system working exactly the way it should,” Chief W.P. Chedester said. “Someone saw something and said something. We investigated and found sufficient reason to take action, all within less than 24 hours.”

Chedester reminded members of the University community to make use of the several tools available for reporting concerns, or how to respond if there is an incident. More information is available on UPD’s Campus Safety website.