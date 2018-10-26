Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU Police investigate fan incident during Baylor football game

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 26, 2018, 08:29 am

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia University Police is investigating an incident at Milan Puskar Stadium that happened during the Baylor vs. WVU game.

According to a press release from the university, Witnesses told officers a 49-year-old male fan in Section 134 scaled and then intentionally jumped over the wall of the South Concourse area following a series of verbal altercations with those seated nearby.

 

He fell onto the concrete concourse below.

 

Contemporary Services Corporation Event Staff, University Police, State Police and emergency crews responded immediately, and he was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

University Police is continuing its investigation.

Daniella Hankey

