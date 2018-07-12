WVU Picked Second in Big 12 Preseason Poll

WOAY – West Virginia was picked to finish second in the Big 12 Preseason Football poll released Thursday. It ties their highest-ever placement in the league’s preseason rankings; they were picked second in their inaugural Big 12 year of 2012.
The Mountaineers received two first-place votes out the 52 ballots cast, with Oklahoma, the top pick in the poll, receiving 46 first-place votes. Kansas State also received two first-place, while TCU and Texas were given one each.
Last year, WVU was picked to finish sixth in the conference, and ended up in a four-way tie for fourth with a 5-4 conference record. Their best finish in the conference was a tie for second with Oklahoma State in 2016.
WVU will face all nine Big 12 schools in the regular season (5 home games, 4 away games). If the Mountaineers finish in the top two of the standings, they would advance to the Big 12 Championship Game December 1. They are seeking a first conference title since 2011 (Big East).