WVU Picked Eighth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

WOAY – West Virginia football was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 Conference, in a preseason poll voted on by media members released Wednesday.
The Mountaineers received 241 points, more than Kansas State and Kansas, but less than Texas Tech. Those four schools will each have first-year head coaches in 2019.
This is the third time WVU has been picked to finish eighth in the league – after 2013 & 2014 – and the sixth time they were projected in the bottom half of the conference. West Virginia was picked second in 2018, but finished tied for third with Iowa State.
Oklahoma is the preseason Big 12 favorite, receiving 68 first-place votes and 761 total votes; the Sooners have won the last four conference championships. Texas was picked second with nine first-place votes.
West Virginia opens the 2019 season August 31 against James Madison. Their Big 12 opener is September 21 at Kansas.