WVU Outlasts Marshall in 13 Innings

WOAY – West Virginia baseball has now won five straight over Marshall following a 13-inning, 11-10 win against the Thundering Herd Tuesday night in Charleston.

The two teams traded the lead throughout the night, with WVU rallying in the eighth inning to tie the game at 10-10. Both clubs would later put runners in scoring position, but were unable to capitalize. In the top of the 13th inning, Kyle Gray’s single allowed Darius Hill to score the go-ahead run; BJ Myers would get through the bottom of the inning without conceding a run, though Marshall did have a runner advance to third base.

Gray led the Mountaineers on offense, batting 2-6 with four RBI, with Braden Zarbnisky and Jimmy Galusky also responsible for bringing in multiple runs. Reynaldo Pastrana batted 2-4 and recorded four RBI for Marshall.

The Mountaineers return to Morgantown this weekend for a series with Texas, while the Thundering Herd will head to Florida International.

