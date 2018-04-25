Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Marshall WVU Outlasts Marshall in 13 Innings
MarshallSportsSports NewsWVU

WVU Outlasts Marshall in 13 Innings

Matt DigbyBy Apr 25, 2018, 00:02 am

6
0

WOAY – West Virginia baseball has now won five straight over Marshall following a 13-inning, 11-10 win against the Thundering Herd Tuesday night in Charleston.

The two teams traded the lead throughout the night, with WVU rallying in the eighth inning to tie the game at 10-10. Both clubs would later put runners in scoring position, but were unable to capitalize. In the top of the 13th inning, Kyle Gray’s single allowed Darius Hill to score the go-ahead run; BJ Myers would get through the bottom of the inning without conceding a run, though Marshall did have a runner advance to third base.

Gray led the Mountaineers on offense, batting 2-6 with four RBI, with Braden Zarbnisky and Jimmy Galusky also responsible for bringing in multiple runs. Reynaldo Pastrana batted 2-4 and recorded four RBI for Marshall.

The Mountaineers return to Morgantown this weekend for a series with Texas, while the Thundering Herd will head to Florida International.

Comments

comments

Previous PostC. Adam Toney Team of the Week - Oak Hill Baseball
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives