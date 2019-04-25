WVU, Ohio State to Meet in Cleveland

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will face Ohio State in a neutral-site game on December 29 in Cleveland.

The game will be of the first annual Cleveland Classic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (recently renamed from Quicken Loans Arena). West Virginia went 4-3 in neutral-site games this past season.

The Mountaineers and Buckeyes have not met in men’s basketball since 2010, when WVU won in Morgantown. Ohio State leads the all-time series 9-7, but West Virginia has won seven of the last eight contests. All previous meetings were either in Columbus or Morgantown.

West Virginia is coming off a 15-21 season, while Ohio State has made the second round of the NCAA Tournament in each of its first two seasons under Chris Holtmann.