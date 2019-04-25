Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports WVU, Ohio State to Meet in Cleveland
SportsSports NewsWVU

WVU, Ohio State to Meet in Cleveland

Matt DigbyBy Apr 25, 2019, 16:21 pm

20
0

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will face Ohio State in a neutral-site game on December 29 in Cleveland.

The game will be of the first annual Cleveland Classic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (recently renamed from Quicken Loans Arena). West Virginia went 4-3 in neutral-site games this past season.

The Mountaineers and Buckeyes have not met in men’s basketball since 2010, when WVU won in Morgantown. Ohio State leads the all-time series 9-7, but West Virginia has won seven of the last eight contests. All previous meetings were either in Columbus or Morgantown.

West Virginia is coming off a 15-21 season, while Ohio State has made the second round of the NCAA Tournament in each of its first two seasons under Chris Holtmann.

Previous PostAnother Rite-Aid Store In Beckley Will Be Closing Soon
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X