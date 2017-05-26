WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
WVU Men’s Basketball to Host Kentucky

Matt DigbyBy May 26, 2017, 00:35 am

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will host Kentucky on January 27, 2018 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

It will be the 21st all-time meeting between the Mountaineers & Wildcats, with Kentucky leading the series 15-5. The most recent meeting came in the 2015 NCAA Tournament – a 78-39 Kentucky win. It will be the third time the Wildcats have traveled to Morgantown, and their first visit since December 1970, the first season that the WVU Coliseum hosted games.

West Virginia is 1-3 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with the only win coming this past season at home over Texas A&M.

