WVU Men Picked Fifth in Preseason Basketball Poll

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball is picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 Conference, with the league’s preseason poll being announced Tuesday.

The Mountaineers had two players included in the individual honors Wednesday, with Oscar Tshiebwe named Preseason Freshman of the Year and Derek Culver.

Kansas is the preseason pick to win the conference for a ninth straight year, with Baylor and Texas Tech also receiving first-place votes. The Red Raiders tied the regular season championship with Kansas State (who was projected ninth for 2019-20), and advanced to the NCAA Championship game before losing to Virginia in overtime. Last year’s tournament champion, Iowa State, is projected to finish seventh.

In Conference USA, both Marshall men’s and women’s basketball were picked 11th in the respective preseason polls.