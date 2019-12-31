WVU, Marshall Included in Weekly Honors

WOAY – West Virginia freshman guard Miles McBride was named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

It’s the third time this season that a Mountaineer has taken Newcomer of the Week honors, following Oscar Tshiebwe’s selections on November 18 and December 2. McBride scored a career-high 21 points as the Mountaineers defeated Ohio State 67-59 Sunday in Cleveland, also recording two assists and one steal. WVU (11-1) is up to #16 in the latest Associated Press poll, and will open Big 12 play Saturday at #3 Kansas.

Marshall swept Conference USA’s weekly men’s basketball honors, with Jarrod West being named Player of the Week, and Goran Miladinovic named Freshman of the Week. West had 22 points and six assists for the Thundering Herd in their 83-61 win over Duquesne Sunday. Miladinovic contributed eight points, and tied a career high with eight rebounds. The Thundering Herd (5-7) begin Conference USA play Thursday at home against Rice.