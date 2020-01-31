WVU hospital visitors, patients can find way around with app

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Visitors and patients at West Virginia University hospitals may find they’re having an easier time getting around the facilities since employees created a mobile app to help them.

The app is for WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and Children’s. It’s called WVU Medicine and is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

The hospitals said in a news release the app will route guests through publicly accessible areas such as the lobbies, waiting areas, clinical departments, cafeteria, coffee shop and gift shop. It will also route them to nurses’ stations.

The app can update guests on a patient’s status during a procedure or test. Users can provide feedback about their experience at the hospitals.

The app was created by employees in the hospital Information Technology Department and will be updated to meet patient and visitor needs.

