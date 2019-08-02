WVU, Hokies Receive Votes in Preseason Poll

WOAY – The USA Today Coaches preseason poll was announced Thursday, with West Virginia and Virginia Tech each receiving votes.
The Mountaineers, who were picked eighth in the Big 12 poll last month, received 24 points; they were ranked #20 in this poll a year ago with 320 points. Three Big 12 teams made the top 25: #4 Oklahoma, #10 Texas, and #24 Iowa State. West Virginia opens the year August 31 against James Madison.
Virginia Tech receives 64 points, following a 6-7 season in 2018. There was significant news for the Hokies on Thursday, as Bud Foster announced he will step down as defensive coordinator following the 2019 season. Foster had been with the Hokies since 1987, and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1995, becoming the solo defensive coordinator in 1996. After this year, he will serve as an ambassador to Virginia Tech, similar to Frank Beamer.