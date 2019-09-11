Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU health to expand services ahead of hospital closures

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 11, 2019, 10:25 am

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University says it’s expanding health care services in a Rust Belt area that’s set to lose two hospitals by next month.

WVU officials and Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced plans to help offset the loss of Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling and East Ohio Regional hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

The chief of the school’s hospital system says they plan to add emergency exam rooms and inpatient psychiatric beds at their nearby Reynolds Memorial Hospital. The school’s hospital in Wheeling will also get additional inpatient psychiatric beds.

After two years of ownership, California-based Alecto Healthcare Services announced it was closing the facilities. Nearly 1,100 workers are slated to lose their jobs.

