Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports WVU Golf Places Sixth in NCAA Regionals
SportsSports NewsWVU

WVU Golf Places Sixth in NCAA Regionals

Matt DigbyBy May 16, 2019, 00:00 am

30
0

WOAY – West Virginia golf finished the 2019 season Wednesday with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Regional in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Mountaineers finished with a three-round team score of 862, two strokes behind fifth-place North Florida. The top five teams (Oklahoma State, Auburn, Baylor, Louisville, North Florida) qualify for the national championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Matthew Sharpstene and Logan Perkins were the leading Mountaineers individually, finishing tied for 22nd at +2. Iowa State’s Tripp Kinney had the low individual score at -7.

There will be a Southern West Virginia connection at the national championship, as former Westside standout Colin Bowles qualified with Georgia Southern at the Stanford regional. Bowles shot even par over three rounds, as the Eagles finished fourth as a team.

Previous PostThree Seniors Sign Letters of Intent
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X