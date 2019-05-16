WVU Golf Places Sixth in NCAA Regionals

WOAY – West Virginia golf finished the 2019 season Wednesday with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Regional in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Mountaineers finished with a three-round team score of 862, two strokes behind fifth-place North Florida. The top five teams (Oklahoma State, Auburn, Baylor, Louisville, North Florida) qualify for the national championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Matthew Sharpstene and Logan Perkins were the leading Mountaineers individually, finishing tied for 22nd at +2. Iowa State’s Tripp Kinney had the low individual score at -7.

There will be a Southern West Virginia connection at the national championship, as former Westside standout Colin Bowles qualified with Georgia Southern at the Stanford regional. Bowles shot even par over three rounds, as the Eagles finished fourth as a team.